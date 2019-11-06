How Haptik leverages AWS to increase deployment in the field of conversational AI

Haptik, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies helps organisations automate critical business functions such as customer support, lead generation, etc. When they were evaluating a cloud computing provider, they mainly considered five different parameters - time to market, security, reliability, scalability, and total cost of ownership - and AWS stood out. Today, Haptik uses 14 of their services in a plug-and-play manner across different providers like compute, storage, ML, and is able to process hundreds of deployments in a day. Listen from Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder & CTO, Haptik on how, along with being a tech provider, AWS has been a great sales and marketing channel and helped the company grow exponentially.