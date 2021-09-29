Harshvardhan Lunia on maintaining a singular focus at Lendingkart
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Harshvardhan Lunia on maintaining a singular focus at Lendingkart
00:02:08
About the session
FEATURING
Harshvardhan Lunia
Co-Founder & CEO, Lendingkart
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Inside Veeba Foods journey amid the COVID-19 pandemic
00:16:29
Capital Float founder on the effect of COVID in lending
00:01:21
Archit Gupta shares some new initiatives at ClearTax
00:02:24
Prakarsh Gagdani on 5paisa's primary customer acquisition channel
00:02:18
Manish Chowdhary on price and product considerations in the premium-mass segment
00:03:36
Rahul Agarwal on the ascending quality needs of Indian buyers
00:02:04