Highway to a Hundred Unicorns, an initiative by Microsoft for Startups, has been working towards empowering the startup ecosystem of Tier-II cities in India for the last three years. Last year, even as the pandemic raged on, the programme went beyond India and extended to Asia Pacific, in a bid to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. In this exclusive interaction, Lathika Pai, Microsoft’s Country Head, Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships chats in detail with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma about the unique initiative.
Highway to a 100 Unicorns: Microsoft’s unique initiative for small-town startups
00:19:40
About the session
FEATURING
Lathika Pai
Country Head, Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships, Microsoft
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Lathika Pai shares the founding ideas behind Microsoft's 100 Unicorns program
Video not supported in your device
2 Lathika Pai highlights the untapped startup opportunity across India
Video not supported in your device
3 Lathika Pai on enabling startups in emerging economies during the pandemic
Video not supported in your device
4 Lathika Pai success factors behind startups in emerging markets
Video not supported in your device
5 Lathika Pai on the origination of the "Highway" and how she came to join the team
Video not supported in your device
6 Lathika Pai shares her core mantra
Full video of the session
