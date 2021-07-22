How Enterprise Business Applications prove to be the most modern and resilient solutions in the era of Cloud-first and open APIs
00:32:06
About the session

Watch how enterprise business applications prove to be the most modern and resilient solutions in the era of cloud-first and open APIs on this session with Sachin Dante, Senior Director - Extended Applications and Krishna Kanth, Senior Director - R&D from e-Empasys.

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

How Zenith empowers citizens to be legally independent
00:01:38

Ambareesh Murty explains why Pepperfry pursued an omnichannel strategy
00:02:13

Dr. Satish Chaturvedi: Fundamental differences between adjustment vs depressive disorder
00:02:01

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | The Business of Ayurveda
00:31:14

Why people don't buy insurance: Bajaj Allianz CEO
00:01:07

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is H&M investing in Trell?
00:11:15