How knowledge-sharing SaaS platform Stack Overflow is helping technologists script the future

US-based knowledge-sharing SaaS platform Stack Overflow, which agreed to be acquired by tech investor Prosus for $1.8 billion, is unlocking the potential of developers and technologists. In an interaction with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Prashanth Chandrasekaran, CEO of Stack Overflow, talks about the journey of building a global product for technologists to learn, share, and build, and outlines the company's expansion plans.