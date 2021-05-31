Four years after launching their startup Matic Network, which was later rebranded to Polygon, entrepreneurs Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun and Mihailo Bjelic are at the wheel of a fast-growing blockchain firm that isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Polygon co-founder and CEO Jayanti Kanani outlines the startup's journey in building a well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development -- a solution that was forward-thinking, global, and far ahead of its time.
How Mark Cuban-backed blockchain startup Polygon is solving Ethereum’s scalability problems
00:33:34
