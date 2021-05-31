How Mark Cuban-backed blockchain startup Polygon is solving Ethereum’s scalability problems

Four years after launching their startup Matic Network, which was later rebranded to Polygon, entrepreneurs Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun and Mihailo Bjelic are at the wheel of a fast-growing blockchain firm that isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Polygon co-founder and CEO Jayanti Kanani outlines the startup's journey in building a well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development -- a solution that was forward-thinking, global, and far ahead of its time.