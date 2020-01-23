How Singapore can help Indian startups grow and scale in Southeast Asia

“One of the things that Indian startups can take advantage is the bulk of financing for tech startups in Southeast Asia that flows through Singapore. Last year, we did about $7.5billion of debt financing. Secondly, we have extensive business networks. There are many multinationals in Singapore, many large companies and small companies -- all of them with an interest in Southeast Asia. Therefore any startup that lands in Singapore, can take advantage of all the networks that these companies have in the region,” says Peter Ong, Chairman of Enterprise Singapore and Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Trade and Industry.





In an interview with Vishal Krishan, Mr Ong shares his views on how Enterprise Singapore is working towards enabling partnerships with Indian companies and organisations that can help build a bridge for startups from India to go to Singapore and for Singapore companies to come to India.



