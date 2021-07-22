Ubuntu consortium has been empowering women entrepreneurs in India through its network of 24 women’s associations. In two years, it hopes to multiply the impact by reaching 100 associations for women entrepreneurs in India.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
How the Ubuntu consortium is shaping a new world for women entrepreneurs in India?
00:33:27
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Importance of PR tech
00:31:02
HerStory Conversations - Startups and Sexism, part 2
00:45:19
HerStory Conversations - Sushmita Sen | Charting her own path, Ep 3
00:19:49
HerStory Conversations - Startups & Sexism; Ep 2
01:05:19
HerStory Conversations - Is WFH good for working women? Ep. 1
01:05:47