How Zenith empowers citizens to be legally independent
00:01:38
About the session

How Zenith empowers citizens to be legally independent

FEATURING

Pulkit Anand
Co Founder, Provakil

Abhay Jain
Co-Founder, Zenith

Shivam Singla
Leegality are helping businesses automate their paperwork workflows- by eliminating paper and moving the entire flow to the Cloud.

Antaraa Vasudev
Founder & CEO, Civis
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Ambareesh Murty explains why Pepperfry pursued an omnichannel strategy
00:02:13

Dr. Satish Chaturvedi: Fundamental differences between adjustment vs depressive disorder
00:02:01

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | The Business of Ayurveda
00:31:14

Why people don't buy insurance: Bajaj Allianz CEO
00:01:07

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is H&M investing in Trell?
00:11:15

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Will 2020 be the decade of subscription commerce?
00:25:30