Scale to Succeed | Startups Beyond Boundaries

00:29:24
Watch the latest episode of HSBC's all-new roundtable series 'Scale to Succeed', where the spotlight is on Indian startups scripting success stories beyond boundaries. While India is a big market, to be truly successful, a venture has to look at the world as its playground. As India leapfrogs among global economies, an increasing number of Indian unicorn and sub-unicorn start-ups are expanding their global footprint. Listen to our eclectic panel discuss the global ambitions of Indian startups, and how the banking community can help.

