In this episode of #HumanBeyondResources Deepti Varma, HR Director Corp - APAC & MENA, Amazon India, talks about how the ecommerce giant has been ensuring that deliveries are safe both for customers and its frontline workers, amidst the pandemic. She also discusses the various initiatives introduced for the well-being of employees and the future of work at Amazon India, among several other things.
Human Beyond Resources | Deepti Varma, HR Director Corp - APAC & MENA, Amazon India | Ep 05
00:21:07
