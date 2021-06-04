Human Beyond Resources | Raghav Chandra, Co-Founder, Urban Company | Ep 02
00:30:11
About the session

In this episode of #HumanBeyondResources Raghav Chandra, Co-founder & CPTO, Urban Company discusses the various initiatives that India’s largest home services platform has introduced for the well-being of its employees and service partners, including sanctioning loans worth Rs 10 Crore for the partners, as their income sources dried up. Raghav also talks about how the company decided to extend unlimited mental health leaves to its employees, the introduction of ‘silence hours’, and why Urban Company remains aloof about its recent unicorn status, among several other things.

