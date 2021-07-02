Human Beyond Resources | Viraj Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Monk Entertainment | Ep 10
00:27:51
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Dr. Kishlay Anand on antivirals and their effectiveness against COVID
00:00:56

Abhishek Singh on the various avenues for citizen engagement through MyGov
00:02:56

Vikram Gupta shares learnings from his experience and the idea of an IIT-focused fund
00:03:06

Lathika Pai highlights the untapped startup opportunity across India
00:02:35

Manish Taneja on navigating the board, working with cofounders, and building teams
00:03:23

Shivam Singla on how Leegality dramatically improves legal document processing
00:01:46