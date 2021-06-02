For most people, financial planning equates to managing savings and maximising investments. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s CIO Manish Kumar explains why financial planning should extend beyond saving and capture all aspects of financial security including adequate life and health insurance. In this exclusive interview with YourStory, Manish explains how investing in the right financial instruments will help in safeguarding one’s financial wellness. https://bit.ly/3bARCBP
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s CIO, Manish Kumar spells out the mantras to ace financial investment
00:30:10
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
SaaS DNA Fireside Chat Series | Amagi and CleverTap
00:28:41
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Ather Energy: Driving towards a more sustainable future
00:40:48
Decoding ICICI Bank's Merchant Stack
00:18:18
How Flipkart Samarth programme enabled this home decor brand to help local artisans adapt to a changing market
00:03:28
Decoding the startup funding conundrum: what women leaders think
00:50:11
Managing unconscious biases in workspaces: What women leaders think
00:44:37