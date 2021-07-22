An exclusive Interview with Ms Shanai Ghosh Executive Director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance explain us about how Edelweiss General Insurance registers 49% growth in FY21 making it the 2nd fastest growing General Insurer
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
In Conversation with | Shanai Ghosh - Executive Director & CEO | Edelweiss General Insurance
00:13:04
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is H&M investing in Trell?
00:11:15
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Will 2020 be the decade of subscription commerce?
00:25:30
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 6th July 2021| Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder & CEO, Furlenco
00:13:03
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does it take to keep your dog happy?
00:10:36
Influencers inc by YourStory | Sejal Kumar shares tips every budding Vlogger needs to know
00:12:51
Arvind Ronta talks about VISA's successes with FinTech partners
00:01:17