In conversation with Sindhu Gangadharan, the first woman to lead German tech giant SAP India Labs

As Managing Director of SAP India Labs, Sindhu Gangadharan is the first woman to lead the tech giant in India, making her part of a small group of women in tech who have risen to top leadership roles at global organisations. An inspiration to women and girls pursuing a career in tech, Sindhu began her journey as a techie with the drive to understand the endless possibilities and ways technology can help make the world a better place.

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Sindhu delves into her incredible journey with SAP, since starting as a software developer in 1999, and gives us an understanding of what keeps her motivated to work towards her goal and what it takes to build an enterprise tech business in the post-pandemic era.