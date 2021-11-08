The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been experimenting with Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and is looking for a phased implementation next year. Tanvi Ratna, Founder and CEO, Policy 4.0, a digital currency think tank, explains how this might play out.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and how it’s different from crypto
00:19:30
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Checking into India's hospitality industry's recovery
00:18:33
Opening Purplle’s glam kit of growth
00:11:08
Now Showing: PVR’s foray into home care services with V-Pristine
00:10:37
What’s your gig? Inside India’s gig economy
00:08:10
What is energising cleantech startups in India?
00:18:58
What is The CAI store’s stepping stone to success?
00:09:50