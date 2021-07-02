Watch the conversation between Arnab Mitra, CEO - DigiBoxx and Priya Sheth, Senior Anchor - YourStory talking about the country's cloud storage market and how it is becoming more important to have a domestic cloud storage provider and how DigiBoxx is helping its customers with leveraging the cloud as a solution in a pocket-friendy way.
India and the cloud storage market: The need, present and future | Arnab Mitra, CEO - DigiBoxx
00:21:23
