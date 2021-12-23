This roundtable will explore the critical role of digital application platforms, processes and tools in enabling collaboration - B2B/B2C, B2B2C - between established financial institutions and fintechs and startups. The collaboration can take various forms such as integration, distribution and co-creation to take advantage of the underlying digital platforms and accelerate the time-to-market for new innovative products and services.
Indian Fintech - Unlocking the $100 Billion Opportunity through Digital Platforms
00:01:50
About the session
