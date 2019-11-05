India's technology startups flex their sporting muscles at the AWS Unicorn Sports League

Watch as the startups share their experience and find out who are the unicorns who took home prizes.

By Aditya Ranade
5th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

View Brand Publisher

The first edition of the AWS Unicorn Sports League, in association with YourStory and Playo, was recently organised, where techies from various startups from Bangalore and Delhi got the opportunity to indulge in healthy rivalry in football and cricket with peers from other startups. Watch as the startups share their experience and find out who are the unicorns who took home prizes.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist, Canva - Episode 16

Aditya Ranade
TECH TALK WITH ANU
play

In conversation with Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO, RedHat

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

In conversation with Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO, RedHat

Aditya Ranade
CAMPAIGN
play

In conversation with Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO, RedHat

Aditya Ranade
CAMPAIGN
play

[Watch] Ninjacart Co-founder Thiru chalks out his journey in inventing the wheel for fresh produce ecommerce

Shradha Sharma
STARTUP
play

TikTok’s celebrated content creators share their personal journeys and what makes TikTok’s EduTok initiative relevant to India

Team YS
CAMPAIGN

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Instagram outlines India plans, to tap into local creators and communities through major initiatives

Sohini Mitter
TECH

WhatsApp says alerted govt of spyware attack in Sept too; IT Min says past info was inadequate

Press Trust of India
TECH

15 years on, Facebook unveils a new logo. Here's why

Rashi Varshney
SOCIAL MEDIA

How this young entrepreneur turned her hobby into a fintech startup powered by blockchain

Rashi Varshney
STARTUP

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair
STORIES

Losing her father and all her family’s money pushed this woman to fix the broken medical system

Ramarko Sengupta
STARTUP