India's technology startups flex their sporting muscles at the AWS Unicorn Sports League
Watch as the startups share their experience and find out who are the unicorns who took home prizes.
5th Nov 2019
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
Amazon Web Services
The first edition of the AWS Unicorn Sports League, in association with YourStory and Playo, was recently organised, where techies from various startups from Bangalore and Delhi got the opportunity to indulge in healthy rivalry in football and cricket with peers from other startups. Watch as the startups share their experience and find out who are the unicorns who took home prizes.