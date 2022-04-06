Infosys’ Asha Kurup speaks about diversity and inclusion and work-life balance, and shares her leadership mantras

“True leadership is about building a successful team and making a lasting impact,” says Asha Kurup, Client Partner, Infosys. Asha’s career spans over two decades, where she has garnered diverse experience across organisations, cities and continents. YourStory caught up with Asha to know more about her milestones, learnings, and life hacks under its ‘I am the future’ series that spotlights dynamic and successful women leaders at Infosys.