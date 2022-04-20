Infosys’ Lilly Vasanthini counts strengthening local communities, being inclusive, and courageous as key to success

“Embrace change, look at challenges as opportunities, and treat your family and team as a complete ecosystem,” says Lilly Vasanthini, AVP - Delivery Head Eastern Europe, NORDIC & Switzerland at Infosys.

Lilly shared her early experiences along with other important milestones, leadership mantras, joys of travelling, paying back to the community, and creating a lasting impact on the younger generation during a candid conversation with YourStory. Her story is a part of the ‘I am the future’ series, powered by Infosys.