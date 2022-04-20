Infosys’ Lilly Vasanthini counts strengthening local communities, being inclusive, and courageous as key to success

About the session

“Embrace change, look at challenges as opportunities, and treat your family and team as a complete ecosystem,” says Lilly Vasanthini, AVP - Delivery Head Eastern Europe, NORDIC & Switzerland at Infosys.

Lilly shared her early experiences along with other important milestones, leadership mantras, joys of travelling, paying back to the community, and creating a lasting impact on the younger generation during a candid conversation with YourStory. Her story is a part of the ‘I am the future’ series, powered by Infosys.

