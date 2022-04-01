“Opportunities that are given to you should be respected and you should make the best use of those opportunities,” says Padma Bhamidipati, Senior Business Manager – Learning – Education, Training & Assessment, Infosys. “Grateful” for all the opportunities she has received and the support system she has had, Padma shares the milestones and learnings from her professional and personal experiences while participating in YourStory’s ‘I am the future’ series.
Infosys’ Padma Bhamidipati speaks about the importance of learning and appreciating opportunities to ensure success
