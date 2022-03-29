“Find passion with a purpose and celebrate yourself,” says Preeti Jallan Razdan, Delivery Partner, Infosys in ‘I am the future’ series that celebrates successful women leaders at Infosys. Preeti discusses how her early experiences made her the woman she is today, her flourishing career and learning experiences at Infosys, leadership mantras, and efforts to build a diverse and inclusive atmosphere for everyone around her.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Infosys’ Preeti Jalla Razdan on importance of building role models, effective women leaders, and passion with a purpose
00:21:54
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Under the Global Entrepreneur Programme and with a host of new visa reforms, the UK is wooing Indian entrepreneurs.
00:30:42
Try before you Buy - The Smytten story
00:16:08
Sharmistha Adhya of Infosys speaks about importance of participation, networking, and learning to achieve success in corporate career
00:24:23
Reimagine banking: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:38:23
The Cloud Connect: Decoding the Digital Playbook
00:19:23
Leaders’ playbook for elevating employee experience
00:38:46