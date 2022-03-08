Infosys and YourStory join hands to bring forth stories of inspiring and successful women leaders who are creating a positive impact on the ecosystem at large. The opening episode of the 12-part series captures the journey of Rachael Zavodnyik, AVP and Assistant General Counsel, Infosys. Rachael speaks about her diverse and open upbringing that helped her in developing a nuanced understanding of diversity and inclusion.
Being emotionally aware is key for leading diverse teams: Rachael Zavodnyik, Head of Legal, APAC, Infosys
