Jumbotail founders on using data as a control mechanism while enabling freedom
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Jumbotail founders on using data as a control mechanism while enabling freedom
00:01:32
About the session
FEATURING
Karthik Venkateswaran
Co-founder & CEO, Jumbotail
Ashish Jhina
Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, JumboTail
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Lenovo India CHRO on defining protocols and guidelines for smooth WFH
00:03:34
Zolo CEO on supporting employees
00:01:21
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is EaseMyTrip expecting 80 pc growth next year?
00:11:09
Martin Schwenk talks about Mercedes Benz's ecommerce channel
00:03:42
Growth opportunity in mobility and Bounce CEO's advice on navigating the space
00:06:06
Dhruv Agarawala shares the founding story of PropTiger
00:02:46