Jupiter Founder Jitendra Gupta on building a neobank and a new era of financial services
00:33:59
About the session

Ex-Citrus Pay founder and PayU India MD Jitendra Gupta founded Jupiter in 2019 with the aim to build a large impactful fintech that could herald a new kind of financial services in the country. The neobanking platform serves the core banking needs of consumers with an easy, intuitive, and personalised tech product. In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, he talks about the opportunities and challenges in building a neobank in India, and why global tech companies like Google, Amazon, and WhatsApp haven't really been able to make a dent in the financial services segment.

