Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
K Ganesh on execution challenges and their resolution in the FeedMy Campaign
00:05:19
FEATURING
K Ganesh
Co-Founder, BigBasket
Venkat K Narayana
Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Group
Juggy Marwaha
Managing Director, JLL India
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Sujeet Kumar on challenges involved in delivering essential services during the lockdown
00:04:47
Human Beyond Resources | Deepti Varma, HR Director Corp - APAC & MENA, Amazon India | Ep 05
00:21:07
How CoronaOven's unique design helps you disinfect any object with UV light
00:02:59
Gopala Krishna on the latest supply chain innovations at BigBasket
00:03:52
How Karnataka govt. worked with tech companies to ensure smooth functioning during COVID
00:03:40
Blackfrog Technologies' medical-grade refrigeration product
00:02:51