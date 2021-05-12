Kalaari Capital MD's key strategic recommendations to founders during COVID
00:06:43
FEATURING

Vani Kola
Leading a a $650 million venture fund, Vani Kola is among the most recognised faces in India’s startup ecosystem, and also one of Fortune India's 'Most Powerful Women in Business’.

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
