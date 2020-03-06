Karza at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
At Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Alok Kumar, Co-founder, Karza says that they are on the automation journey. He shares the experience of having their entire workload on AWS and their plans for the future.
6th Mar 2020
