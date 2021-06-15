Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Kashyap A Chanchani on prudent financial planning and fundraising during COVID
00:02:08
FEATURING
Kashyap A Chanchani
Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG)
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Sudhir Sathiyamoorthy on distribution channels of Resonate products during lockdown
00:01:07
Dr. Vishal Rao on the effectiveness of convalescence plasma treatment
00:01:39
Gaurav Dua explains various investment options during COVID
00:04:05
Kunal Shah on keeping your curiosity uninhibited, free, and wild
00:03:58
Siddharth Pai talks about using money to improve social wellbeing
00:03:10
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 15th June 2021
00:11:34