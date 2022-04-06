Over the last seven years, Keka has grown into one of the most successful HRtech players in India. Game changing and unique HRtech-solutions have helped this SaaS-based HRMS company to make a mark in the industry. Now, Dheeraj Kumar Pandey, Director, Sales at Keka joins YourStory for an insightful leadership interview on Keka’s exciting plans for 2022. From its plans in the enterprise sector to its unique, diagnostic approach to solving HR-related problems, Keka has enjoyed an incredible growth journey over the years. Dheeraj discusses how Keka prioritises hiring people with the right value systems, making tough decisions about clients, exciting international expansion plans, and the overwhelming appreciation the company has received for its user-friendly software so far.
KEKA unveils it’s exciting game plan for the HR Sector in 2022
About the session
