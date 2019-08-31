A
अ
ಅ
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
Automotive
More
MyStory
Weekender
Journal
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
Language
Tamil
Kannada
Hindi
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
A
अ
ಅ
Login
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
Automotive
More
Language
How to be authentic on Social Media: CRED Founder Kunal Shah with some serious advice
In a rare interview, Kunal Shah talks about building Cred, a platform of high-trust individuals, and much more
Share on
Related Topics
social media
Shradha Sharma
Kunal Shah
social media presence
Cred
Latest Videos
Recent videos published on YSTV
The idea behind CRED: what Kunal Shah is addressing with this 'lifestyle' startup
Team YS
STARTUP
Why Kunal Shah took the entrepreneurial plunge again and said 'No' to becoming a partner at a VC firm
Team YS
STARTUP
How to be authentic on Social Media: CRED Founder Kunal Shah with some serious advice
Team YS
STARTUP
Kunal Shah reveals the business model behind CRED
Team YS
STARTUP
Zoomcar leverages AWS solutions to stay ahead in the self-drive car rental space.
Team YS
CAMPAIGN
We want to be the financial umbrella for a billion people, says Ankush Aggarwal of Avail Finance
Team YS
STARTUP
Trending Now
Trending Stories
Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off
Pardeep Goyal
OPINION
This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice
Pardeep Goyal
OPINION
Mithai for Millennials: Meet the 27-year-old CEO who transformed a traditional 30-year-old mithai brand to think like a startup
Ryan Frantz
FOODTECH
How this woman entrepreneur built a Rs 100 Cr company with a bank loan and a dream – the story of Sheela Kochouseph
Rekha Balakrishnan
WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR
How Devourin is bringing to the table a one-stop technology solution for restaurants and food chains
Team YS
STARTUP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities
Press Trust of India
GOVERNMENT