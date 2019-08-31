A

How to be authentic on Social Media: CRED Founder Kunal Shah with some serious advice

In a rare interview, Kunal Shah talks about building Cred, a platform of high-trust individuals, and much more
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

The idea behind CRED: what Kunal Shah is addressing with this 'lifestyle' startup

Team YSSTARTUP
play

Why Kunal Shah took the entrepreneurial plunge again and said 'No' to becoming a partner at a VC firm

Team YSSTARTUP
play

How to be authentic on Social Media: CRED Founder Kunal Shah with some serious advice

Team YSSTARTUP
play

Kunal Shah reveals the business model behind CRED

Team YSSTARTUP
play

Zoomcar leverages AWS solutions to stay ahead in the self-drive car rental space.

Team YSCAMPAIGN
play

We want to be the financial umbrella for a billion people, says Ankush Aggarwal of Avail Finance

Team YSSTARTUP

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

Pardeep GoyalOPINION

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep GoyalOPINION

Mithai for Millennials: Meet the 27-year-old CEO who transformed a traditional 30-year-old mithai brand to think like a startup

Ryan FrantzFOODTECH

How this woman entrepreneur built a Rs 100 Cr company with a bank loan and a dream – the story of Sheela Kochouseph

Rekha BalakrishnanWOMEN ENTREPRENEUR

How Devourin is bringing to the table a one-stop technology solution for restaurants and food chains

Team YSSTARTUP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities

Press Trust of IndiaGOVERNMENT