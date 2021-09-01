Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy on using pandemic to improve self awareness 00:02:57

About the session Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy on using pandemic to improve self awareness FEATURING Sujith Kumar Co-Founder, FreJun Neha Bagaria Founder & CEO, JobsForHer Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy Global Head - Zoho for Startups, Zoho