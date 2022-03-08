Working as the Principal Data Scientist at Kyndryl, Dr Sheela Siddappa boasts of an illustrious career, filled with achievements such as being among the top leaders in the country’s AI space. In a candid chat with YourStory, as part of the ‘Lead like her’ series, Dr Sheela opens up about what innovation means to her, how her formative years have shaped her personality, her constant endeavour to solve problems, and be a part of innovations that can have a usable, positive impact.
From dreaming about experimenting in a laboratory to becoming a top data scientist, meet Kyndryl’s Dr Sheela Siddappa
