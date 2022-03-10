Kyndryl’s Jennifer Andrews shares some effective leadership mantras

Jennifer Andrews, Delivery Program Executive at Kyndryl speaks about effective leadership, open-mindedness and a problem-solving mindset as key elements to achieve sustainable success in the corporate world. In a freewheeling chat with YourStory, as part of the ‘Lead like her’ series that shines the spotlight on women in leadership at Kyndryl, Jennifer shares her take on effective leadership, and things that she and every other leader needs to learn in order to run teams in high-pressure environments.