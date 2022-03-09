Kush Mahajan, HR leader - Domestic Business, Kyndryl, shares her two-decade-long journey of working with companies, employees and leaders, and helping them understand the value of being empathetic, bold, straightforward, and crisp in their communication to succeed in the corporate world. Kush’s story falls under the ‘Lead like her’ series that shines the spotlight on women leadership at Kyndryl. In a candid interview with YourStory, the HR veteran speaks about her journey, her entrepreneurial mindset, her accomplishments in the corporate world, and more.
Kyndryl’s Kush Mahajan speaks about being empathetic and straightforward to crack success at work
