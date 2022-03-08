From a techie to an engineering leader: Kyndryl’s Manali Das shares her journey of excelling in challenging roles

Manali Das, Associate Director - Applications, Data and AI Global Practice, Enterprise Services Engineering Leader speaks to YourStory about her formative years, role of her father in shaping her personality, and more. The chat was a part of an exclusive interview series titled ‘Lead like her’, wherein Kyndryl and YourStory are highlighting inspiring stories of some of the most successful women leaders at Kyndryl, who are leading the way for women in the workforce with their grit, determination and growth-oriented mindset.