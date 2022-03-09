Kyndryl’s Nasreen Dawood talks about seizing opportunities and adopting a learning mindset to build a career in tech

Nasreen Dawood, Executive Director - Europe vertical at Kyndryl, who has carved a niche for herself in the field of IT infrastructure, talks about her milestones, learnings, and journey of becoming a tech leader and role model. The conversation is a part of the ‘Lead like her’ series that spotlights women in leadership at Kyndryl. As someone who believes her career is a marathon, she constantly looks for ways to invent and reinvent herself. “I have always worked towards building my technical, business, financial, and interpersonal skills. I think a wholesome growth is very important,” says Nasreen. Watch her full interview to know more.