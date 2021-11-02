LEAD: Reshaping education through school ed-tech
00:23:00
About the session

LEAD has been transforming the school ed-tech space for close to 8 years. The pandemic has reinforced the importance of school ed-tech and has changed the way education is being imparted. Sumeet Mehta,Co-founder and CEO of LEAD, talks about the importance and advantages of embracing tech and integrating it into teaching and learning processes at #TechSparks2021.

FEATURING

Sumeet Mehta

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
