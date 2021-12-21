This panel will seek to hear from leaders, their application modernization strategies and how they evaluate migrate versus modernize scenarios. We will also have experts from Microsoft sharing general approaches we see customers with large application estates taking and weighing in on the migrate versus modernize debate. We will address the advantages of modernizing early, the costs of not modernizing and services on our Azure portfolio that enable modernization.
The Leaders Panel - Techniques to Future Proof your Business
00:01:34
About the session
