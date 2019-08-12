A
Program For Primary Prevention Of Sexual Violence

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

Transformational approach to treating child sexual abuse
An overwhelming 50% of children in India are subject to some form of sexual abuse, while over 20% of children are sexually assaulted across the world. The Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence (PPPSV) is a key project that is focused on effective solutions to this serious issue.

Suhas R Joshi, Chair of the PPPSV Program and Ananda Ramakanth, Bayer India, discuss the depth of the problem, the stigma attached to it and talk about their pioneering efforts in transforming the way we approach a grave issue like child sexual abuse via social innovation.

http://www.pppsv.org/

