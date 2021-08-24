How Groww Kickstarted a new Chapter of Growth with lenovo

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Groww set out to revamp its IT infrastructure in a bid to manage a remote workforce without upsetting its consumer support service. At a time of crisis, Lenovo's premier support services, security features and unique remote working solutions enabled the online investment platform to scale while balancing a remote workforce and its customers. Watch Navaneethan M, Chief Information Secretary Officer & Head-IT, Groww as he talks about why Lenovo is an integral part of Groww's success story during the pandemic.