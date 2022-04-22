Listen to Dr Ravi Gupta, the Vice President of Bioinformatics at MedGenome, discuss more about leveraging technology to build Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) solutions.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
leveraging technology to cure genetic conditions and disease in the 21st century
00:24:58
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Cricket game NFTs and their impact on the gig economy
00:17:58
Infosys’ Lilly Vasanthini counts strengthening local communities, being inclusive, and courageous as key to success
00:24:35
Developer Velocity with Azure & GitHub
00:38:15
Using Technology to ensure safety and Security in a changing world
00:41:45
Experts discuss the significance of data universe for progressive business decision-making
00:50:50
Infosys’ Dr Hema Prem Rainaa speaks about building a strong ecosystem of allies and the importance of being vocal
00:22:27