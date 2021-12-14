Licious’ meaty plans for expansion
00:07:41
About the session

D2C fresh meat delivery brand Licious raised $52 million in October 2021 and entered the unicorn club. On this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory, Vivek Gupta, Co-founder, Licious talks about the company's success story while discussing strategies of expansion for the future.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Picture Perfect: Zoomin’s strategies to scale business
00:05:13

Overcoming You: The only block to manifesting your dream | Shradha Sharma X Naveen Varshneya
00:31:15

Vocal for local: Koo app sees boost in downloads
00:08:32

The grocery boom: What’s in store?
00:13:27

CollegeDekho: Watching out for the students
00:08:58

No Parking? Park+ is on its way to find you parking
00:06:14