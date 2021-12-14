D2C fresh meat delivery brand Licious raised $52 million in October 2021 and entered the unicorn club. On this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory, Vivek Gupta, Co-founder, Licious talks about the company's success story while discussing strategies of expansion for the future.
Licious’ meaty plans for expansion
