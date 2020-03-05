Life at Dell

By Team YS
5th Mar 2020
Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies' culture is defined by their values and made real every day by how they work and lead. Culture is at the heart of all that they have achieved, and for all the success ahead of them. They believe in, and value their people. They believe they perform better, are smarter, and have more fun working as a team than as individuals. They believe their ability to innovate and cultivate breakthrough thinking is an engine for growth, success and progress. They believe in being accountable to an exceptional standard of excellence and performance. They believe integrity must always govern our fierce desire to win. This is their culture code.

