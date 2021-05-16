Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Livspace COO describes how Indian cultural preferences drive growth in lifestyle
00:04:27
FEATURING
Ramakant sharma
Co-Founder, Livspace
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Founder explains Druva's business model and COVID's impact on cloud demand
00:03:99
BabyChakra CEO shares THREE insights from their community building efforts
00:02:99
SBI Chairman on leverage, and role of banking in recovery of financial system
00:01:95
George Alexander Muthoot narrates the origin story of Muthoot Finance
00:05:85
Byju Raveendran on the opportunity in EdTech and its favorable social fallout
00:01:97
Kumar Rangarajan shares the story of how his previous startup was acquired by FB
00:02:95