Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Livspace COO talks about growth trajectory of customer demand during COVID
00:03:37
FEATURING
Ramakant sharma
Co-Founder, Livspace
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Livspace COO talks about growth trajectory of customer demand during COVID
Video not supported in your device
2 Livspace COO describes how Indian cultural preferences drive growth in lifestyle
Video not supported in your device
3 Ramakant Sharma on Indian consumer diversity, and gross margins in interior design
Video not supported in your device
4 Understanding margins across the value chain with Livspace COO Ramakant Sharma
Video not supported in your device
5 Livspace COO explains the importance of brand in a fragmented and unorganized market
Video not supported in your device
6 Ramakant Sharma on what motivates him to keep building Livspace
Video not supported in your device
7 Livspace COO on being an essential part of the decor ecosystem
Video not supported in your device
8 Ramakant Sharma shares his philosophy around money
Video not supported in your device
9 Ramakant Sharma on expansion and vision for Livspace
Full video of the session
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Randeep Hooda talks about his pets and why one should adopt street animals
00:02:02
Dharmendra Rangain on scaling and securing the Cisco Webex solution
00:02:14
Thyrocare MD on why Indians have higher immunity than citizens of other countries
00:02:33
Ashok Mittal on how PrestLoans navigated the COVID crisis
00:02:66
CEO on how Medikabazaar built features to address gaps in medical supply procurement
00:05:05
Anirudh Nopany on factors which curtailed lockdown's effects on Brik Oven
00:02:13