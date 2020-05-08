Management Education 4.0: Curriculum led by the industry and classes taught by CXOs - Masters’ Union

Across the world, there seems to be a need for a tectonic shift in the landscape of management. The dynamics of the fourth industrial revolution demand a rebooting of business education.





One such institution that is ticking all the right boxes to address the challenges in the business education landscape is the newly-established Masters' Union School of Business, a first-of-its-kind, new-age, CXO-led B-school with a sharp focus on technology, and industry-relevant faculty and collaboration to create a new generation of business leaders.





Pratham Mittal, Project Manager, Masters' Union School of Business, talks about this new ‘master’ stroke in business education in this insightful conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.