Management Education 4.0: Curriculum led by the industry and classes taught by CXOs - Masters’ Union

Pratham Mittal, Project Manager, Masters' Union School of Business, talks about this new ‘master’ stroke in business education in this insightful conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.

By Team YS
8th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Across the world, there seems to be a need for a tectonic shift in the landscape of management. The dynamics of the fourth industrial revolution demand a rebooting of business education. 


One such institution that is ticking all the right boxes to address the challenges in the business education landscape is the newly-established Masters' Union School of Business, a first-of-its-kind, new-age, CXO-led B-school with a sharp focus on technology, and industry-relevant faculty and collaboration to create a new generation of business leaders.


Pratham Mittal, Project Manager, Masters' Union School of Business, talks about this new ‘master’ stroke in business education in this insightful conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Ep 08 | Manish Sabharwal, Chairman & Co-founder, Teamlease Services & Member Board of Directors, RBI

Team YS
MONEY MATTERS WITH SHRADHA SHARMA
play

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma |Ep 07| Paul Alapat, Economist & CPO - Acuity Knowledge Partners

Team YS
MONEY MATTERS WITH SHRADHA SHARMA
play

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Ep 06 | Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & CIO, Zerodha & True Beacon

Team YS
MONEY MATTERS WITH SHRADHA SHARMA
play

Curefit founders set the record straight on COVID-19 crisis and layoffs

Team YS
YOURSTORY VIDEOS
play

Launching a COVID-19 specific product to help its customers, ICICI Lombard’s Sanjay Datta shares how the company built an innovative product with limited data.

Team YS
INSURANCE
play

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Ep 04 | How to build wealth in the current times

Team YS
MONEY MATTERS WITH SHRADHA SHARMA

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap
FOODTECH

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap
FOODTECH

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter
CORPORATE

This Flipkart seller’s story shows how the e-commerce industry is focusing its attention on battling the pandemic by fulfilling essential needs

Sindhu MV
STORY

Relief for pet owners across the country as online sellers retail essential pet food on Flipkart

Sindhu MV
STORIES

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary
STARTUP