Manish Sabharwal on productivity and other challenges for Indian MSMEs
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Manish Sabharwal on productivity and other challenges for Indian MSMEs
00:04:53
About the session
FEATURING
Manish Sabharwal
Chairman & Co-founder, Teamlease Services and Member Board of Directors, Reserve Bank of India.
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Kashyap A Chanchani's advice to entrepreneurs on financial planning and fundraising
00:02:34
Kunal on financial insecurity and learning from crises
00:01:53
Nitin Singh on the qualities of people who attract wealth
00:01:40
Paul Alapat's view on interest rate wavers and moratorium
00:01:31
Nikhil Kamath on his relationship with money
00:00:43
Sivakumar Sundaram talks about tackling fake news
00:02:50